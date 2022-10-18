One more cool day Tuesday; Warming up with dry conditions Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- We are going to have one more cool day Tuesday with a warm up coming up Wednesday with dry conditions still across the area.

During the day Tuesday, an area of high pressure will still be on top of us and this will allow for the area to still see parched conditions area wide and we will see temperatures in the 50s and 60s with an overall northerly flow. Winds should be remain around calm territory durin the day Tuesday. During the overnight hours, temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s with hardly a cloud in the sky.

Cool to mild conditions are in store Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the days Wednesday through Saturday, we will have a moderation in temperatures. Highs will be approaching the 70 degree territory, which is above average for this time of year. Nothing but ample sunshine will continue throughout the region and really much of the state. The reason why we are seeing this is because of area of high pressure will continue to move towards the east and that will allow for us to see a moderation in temperatures.

Above average continue will invade the viewing area through the rest of the workweek (Andre Brooks)

During the day Sunday into Monday,a cold front will be moving through and this will allow for some rain chances and for temperatures to drop back down to neear average to slightly above average range with highs in the 50s and 60s.

