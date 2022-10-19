City Council passes new Sunday alcohol sales amendment

Mayor Kelliher leads the council meeting on Tuesday, October 18th.
By Jon Allen
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte City Council passed an amendment to the alcohol sales laws that will allow for the sale of alcohol on Sunday to begin at 8 a.m. instead of noon.

The amendment comes after a group of restaurant owners in North Platte expressed their desire to have the law changed so that they could offer new Sunday options that allows them to compete with locations outside of city limits.

“Six or seven of the local restaurants sent me a letter requesting that we change that,” said Mayor Brandon Kelliher in an interview ahead of the council’s meeting, “several of them wanted the opportunity to serve Sunday morning brunch where they could offer alcoholic beverages inside of the brunch.”

Kelliher also noted that Rivers Edge Golf Course signed the letter citing their ability to compete with other local golf courses that are outside of city limits who are already able to take advantage of early alcohol sales on Sunday.

The council also passed a pair of ordinances that rezoned areas of land, one of which is located at the corner of Lakeview Blvd. and Front St., for a planned storage facility. The other is located at W. Walker Road and S. Buffalo Bill Ave., which is being rezoned for residential use.

