Hershey hosts Chase County for the regular season finale

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 20-5 Hershey Panthers host the 15-14 Chase County Longhorns on the volleyball court for the regular season finale. The Panthers come into the game on an eight-match winning streak and look to make it nine against Chase County. The Longhorns looking for some revenge over the Panthers after losing to them in the SPVA Tournament Championship.

The Panthers took the first two sets 25-20 and 25-26. Then, the Longhorns trying to avoid the sweep took the third set by a final of 30-28. Chase County forced a fifth set when they won the fourth set 25-19. In the end, Hershey would win the fifth set by a final of 15-9.

Hershey finishes the regular season with a 21-5 record. Chase County finishes the regular season with a 15-15 record.

