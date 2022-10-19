Judge rules against UNL after reporter denied information request on Frost’s restructured contract

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has been ordered by a district court judge to provide information on former coach Scott Frost’s restructured contract on Tuesday.

District Court Judge Ryan Post ruled against the University, stating that they must provide information as to the metrics mutually agreed upon in Frost’s restructured contract to USA Today.

On April 8, USA Today made a public record request to UNL seeking records containing the metrics mutually agreed to in Frost’s restructured contract . A similar request was made on May 3 for information on the metrics of Fred Hoiberg’s contract. That request was denied.

The University denied both requests, citing that the information was apart of the “personal information exemption.” USA Today sued UNL, and the issue went to court on September 30 and October 6.

The University attempted to argue that the request was now a moot point because of Frost’s firing. However, the judge said the firing had no bearing on whether the public records were available to disclosure under current laws. The judge also said that the information was not under the “personal information exemption” noted by UNL.

The University has seven days to release the metrics and Trev Alberts, Director of Athletics, says they won’t appeal the judge’s ruling.

“It really isn’t a huge secret,” Alberts said on the Huskers Radio Network. “What I wanted from Scott, and what we talked about a lot, was incremental progress. So, what Scott and I had talked about was getting to a bowl game and not backing into a bowl game, a minimum of six games. So, if we could win six games and get to a bowl game, then we could sort of revert back to his original contract.”

Alberts wanted to do a verbal agreement, but Frost wanted something in writing.

