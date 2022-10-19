McCook hospital completes $16 million renovation

MCCOOK, Neb. (KSNB) - Community Hospital in McCook recently completed an addition and remodel of their facilities with a $16 million investment from USDA Rural Development and Thayer County Bank. The work took four years to complete and was finished in August 2022.

The hospital received a $15 million dollar loan from Thayer County Bank, which was guaranteed by USDA Rural Development, and a $1 million direct loan from USDA Rural Development.

The new additions and renovations include a specialty clinic, cardiac rehab, mobile imaging garage, rehabilitation therapies, urgent care, clinic registration, kitchen, pharmacy, lab, materials management, offices, and a conference room.

The specialty clinic hired 40 visiting medical specialists who will give specialized medical care to local regional communities, including five Nebraska counties and three counties in Kansas.

