North Platte hosts Ogallala for the regular season finale

High School Volleyball
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 8-24 North Platte Bulldogs host the 20-9 Ogallala Indians on the volleyball court. North Platte is looking to rebound after going 0-2 in their previous triangular against Sidney and Kearney Catholic. Ogallala comes to North Platte on a two-match win streak and looks to keep the momentum going.

North Platte had a big win over the Indians in the first set taking it 25-9. Then Ogallala comes back and wins the second 25-22, and they also take the third 25-17. The Indians battled back to take set four by a final of 25-19.

Ogallala finishes the regular season with a 21-9 record. North Platte finishes the regular season with a 8-25 record.

Hershey vs. Chase County Volleyball Highlights
Hershey hosts Chase County for the regular season finale
Sutherland hosted St Pats and Elm Creek
Sutherland hosted volleyball triangular