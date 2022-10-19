North Platte hosts Ogallala for the regular season finale

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 8-24 North Platte Bulldogs host the 20-9 Ogallala Indians on the volleyball court. North Platte is looking to rebound after going 0-2 in their previous triangular against Sidney and Kearney Catholic. Ogallala comes to North Platte on a two-match win streak and looks to keep the momentum going.

North Platte had a big win over the Indians in the first set taking it 25-9. Then Ogallala comes back and wins the second 25-22, and they also take the third 25-17. The Indians battled back to take set four by a final of 25-19.

Ogallala finishes the regular season with a 21-9 record. North Platte finishes the regular season with a 8-25 record.

