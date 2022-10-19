Sleep may be as important for heart health as diet, study says

FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most...
FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most healing kind, boosts immune functioning.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you want to keep your heart in tip-top shape, make sure to get enough sleep.

According to a study in Wednesday’s Journal of the American Heart Association, the more sleep a person gets, the better it is for their heart health.

The findings are based on sleep data from 2,000 participants who were middle-aged or older.

Researchers said people who sleep less than seven hours per night have an increased risk of heart disease risk issues including type 2 diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults get at least seven hours of sleep per day.

Earlier this year, the American Heart Association added sleep duration to its heart checklist known as “Life’s Essential Eight.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOP Average annual snowfall 10-17-2022
Here’s when we typically see our first snowfall of the year, and how much we usually get in a year
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
Judge rules against UNL after reporter denied information request on Frost’s restructured contract
The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday morning that Nebraska’s Oct. 29 home game against...
Big Ten announces Huskers’ kickoff time for Illinois game
The body of Michelle Roenz (right) was found in the trunk of a car driven by her son Tyler Roenz.
Texas woman’s death being investigated as a murder
Police Lights
Former Nebraska wide receiver arrested in La Vista

Latest News

Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale...
World’s heaviest bony fish discovered, weighs 3 tons
A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New...
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
NSP provides update on Oakland shooting investigation
Surveillance footage shows Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before she was killed....
Newly found footage shows Petito, Laundrie days before her killing
Surveillance footage shows Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before she was killed....
Newly found footage shows Petito, Laundrie days before her killing