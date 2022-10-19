Sutherland hosted volleyball triangular

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sutherland was the host of their triangular series, which included St. Pats Irish and the Elm Creek Buffaloes.

The first match of the triangular was between the Sutherland Sailors and the Buffaloes.

The Sailors were 13-15 coming into this game, while the Buffaloes were 5-18 on the year. The first set was a competitive one as it was back and forth for most of the set. Montana Saylor was an intricate part of the Sailors’ success in this set, with a few spikes that gave them the win in set one, 25-20. Sutherland kept the momentum and ran away with it as they took control and won the second set handily by double digits to win and sweep the Buffaloes two sets to none.

Elm Creek will be looking to bounce back as they take on the Irish of St. Pats. St. Pats had a record coming into this game of 10-17. In the first set, the Saint Pats got out to a hot start off the backs of Tonja Hierigs and Gabby Swift. Both players helped the Irish take the first set 25-18. In the second set, it was more of the same as the Irish piled it on to finish the set 25-13 to complete the sweep against the Buffaloes two sets to none.

Game number three is against the two teams that picked up a win, and something will have to give with the Sailors vs the Irish.

In the first set, Sutherland, feeding off of their home crowd, started off on a 7-1 run. Fallyn Elfeldt made her mark in the first set to give the Sailors the early momentum. The momentum continues as Sutherland stifles the Irish in the first set, 25-10.

On to the second set, St. Pat’s came out on a run of their own, starting off the set 10-3. Mae Siegel helped the Irish get to that early lead with a few kills early on. Sutherland calls a timeout, but when play resumes, the Irish continue their comeback effort as they win the second set, 25-14.

On to the third and final set, Sutherland came out to a quick 5-1 lead. St Pats responded with their own 6-0 run, giving them a two-point lead, 7-5.Mae Siegal and Gabby Swift once again put the Irish on their back as they came back after losing the first by winning two in a row and the game two sets to one.

