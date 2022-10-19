Warm, breezy and sunny conditions Wednesday into Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool start to the workweek, conditions will turn warm and breezy Wednesday into Saturday with some fire concerns Wednesday.

With the area of high pressure being more centered to the south and east, this will allow for the viewing area to see temperatures on the warm side Wednesday into Saturday. Highs during this time period will be above average with highs in the 70s to near 80 with winds around 5 to 25 mph and we will also see ample sunshine. This will be a good time to prepare for the Winter. Saturday will also be a good time for any Husker Football festivities. Some fire concerns are possible Wednesday with Red Flag Warnings in effect for Southwestern Greater Nebraska and Panhandle Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Overnight lows will also increase during this time period with values in the 30s and 40s.

Above average conditions in store Wednesday into Saturday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Sunday and Monday, a cold front will be moving through the viewing area and this will be dropping highs into the 50s and 60s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Rain chances will be on the increase during this peroid of time as well. Some models are indicating maybe even a little bit of wintry precipitation, mainly for the Panhandle and Sandhills, but this potential is still murky. We will keep you posted on tis potential over the next several days.

Strong cold front to move through the viewing area Sunday into Monday (Andre Brooks)

