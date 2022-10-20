Local coffee shop supports Sunday alcohol sale ordinance

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Less than 24 hours after the North Platte City Council passed an ordinance to allow the sale of alcohol at 8 a.m. on Sunday’s, a local business owner is showing his support for the move.

Brandon Raby has owned The Espresso Shop for the past eight years and is the only coffee shop that currently sells alcohol.

Raby is also one of six business owners who wrote letters of support to help make the ordinance happen. He says the new law helps lay the foundation for an idea he’s had for nearly two decades.

“I’m just thinking drinks that are associated with Sunday mornings and get together with friends,” said Raby. “Maybe someone is visiting from out of town and they want to give them a nice place to go, so bloody mary’s and a nice breakfast with mimosas.”

The ordinance officially goes into effect in fifteen days. However, there is currently no time frame of when Raby will start serving brunch on Sunday’s.

“We’re almost being forced to grow a little bit which is nice, some people need a little push to grow otherwise it becomes a little bit stagnant and stale so,” Raby said.

