North Platte’s ‘Big Idea’ picks contest winner

The big idea event hosted by North Platte Young Professionals(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In its third year, “Big Idea North Platte” listened to pitches from entrepreneurs for new business ideas to bring to the city. On Wednesday night, a winner was named.

In first place, taking home a prize of $10,000 was Porter Connick and “cargo socks,’ or socks that have a small pocket. In second place was Madeline Fletcher who won $7,000. Taking home the third place prize, and $3,000, was Brenley Sutton.

The North Platte Young Professionals hosted the event. It’s an opportunity for those looking to potentially start a new business or come up with a new product to win money to go towards development. All three winners will receive a package that helps boost their marketing, business consultation and legal counsel.

“The community has really embraced the Big Idea North Platte pitch competition in the first two years,” said Cassie Condon with North Platte Young Professionals. “As a committee, it has been overwhelming to watch what was a dream for us become a reality for North Platte. Individuals are able to bring their dreams and wants for a business or invention and receive guidance and possible a large pot of money to foster that idea to fruition.”

With the increase of money and the increase of entries, Condon wants to continue to grow the event.

