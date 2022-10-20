NPCC Men’s Basketball gets set for the start of the 2022-23 season

NPCC Men’s Basketball
News 2 at Six
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After going 13-13 last season, the Knights are anxiously awaiting the start of the 2022-23 Basketball Season. There will be six returning players from last season’s roster and twelve players that will be new to the program. One player in particular that Head Coach Kevin O’Connor thinks will play a crucial part in the success of the team this season is Sophomore, Jevarrick Butler.

“We’re expecting him to carry us a lot, not just when we start playing games, but in practice, teaching new guys how we do things and how we do things and showing that leadership. He’s looked good in the early going. When he was healthy at the end of last year, he was one of our top two or three guys, so we’re very hopeful for him,” says O’Connor.

The Knights began practice on October 1st, and some of the fundamentals they’ve been keying on this preseason are shooting and ball handling. Last season, the Knight’s field goal percentage as a team was 47.1% and Coach O’Connor is looking for that to improve this season.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well last year, and we didn’t take care of the ball because we turned it over way too much. When you don’t shoot the ball well and you turn it over you’re not going to have a lot of success in basketball, so we work on those things quite a bit and we think we have guys that in the early going, at least in practice, have shown the ability to make some shots when they’re open. And that the key is when they’re open to make shots,” explains O’Connor.

To start the season, the Knights will see some of their toughest competition including the National Runner-up from a year ago, the Salt Lake City Community College Bruins. According to O’Connor, this will be a good litmus test of the strength of the team.

The Knight’s first game of the season will be on October 25th at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The team’s home opener is on November 9th against Cloud County Community College.

