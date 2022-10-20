Warm,breezy, and remaining dry Thursday into Saturday; Cold front moves through Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The warmer days around the region will continue for our Thursday into Saturday. Don’t get used it to though, because there will be a cold front moving through the area Sunday.

With an area of high pressure being on top of the region, this is going to allow for the coverage zone to see temperatures above average for this time of year for the days Thursday into Saturday. Highs will get into the 70s to low 80s with mainly dry conditions, winds on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 20 mph. Some fire concerns could be an issue during each day as we will see dry dew points/conditions, and breezy winds. Overnight lows will get into the 30s and 40s with mainly clear skies and winds mainly around 5 to 10 mph.

Warm conditions to continue to invade the area Thursday into Saturday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Sunday,a strong polar cold front will be moving through the area and this will allow for temperatures to drop into the upper 50s to mid 70s with rain chances on the increase. Some areas of the Panhandle and the Sandhills could recieve their first snowfall Sunday night, but this potential is still murky at this time, but we will continue to keep an eye on this potential over the next several days. During the day Monday, highs will drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s with leftover rain showers for Greater Nebraska.

Strong cold front to push through the region Sunday (Andre Brooks)

