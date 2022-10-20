Warm,breezy, and remaining dry Thursday into Saturday; Cold front moves through Sunday

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The warmer days around the region will continue for our Thursday into Saturday. Don’t get used it to though, because there will be a cold front moving through the area Sunday.

With an area of high pressure being on top of the region, this is going to allow for the coverage zone to see temperatures above average for this time of year for the days Thursday into Saturday. Highs will get into the 70s to low 80s with mainly dry conditions, winds on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 20 mph. Some fire concerns could be an issue during each day as we will see dry dew points/conditions, and breezy winds. Overnight lows will get into the 30s and 40s with mainly clear skies and winds mainly around 5 to 10 mph.

Warm conditions to continue to invade the area Thursday into Saturday
Warm conditions to continue to invade the area Thursday into Saturday(Andre Brooks)

During the day Sunday,a strong polar cold front will be moving through the area and this will allow for temperatures to drop into the upper 50s to mid 70s with rain chances on the increase. Some areas of the Panhandle and the Sandhills could recieve their first snowfall Sunday night, but this potential is still murky at this time, but we will continue to keep an eye on this potential over the next several days. During the day Monday, highs will drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s with leftover rain showers for Greater Nebraska.

Strong cold front to push through the region Sunday
Strong cold front to push through the region Sunday(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOP Average annual snowfall 10-17-2022
Here’s when we typically see our first snowfall of the year, and how much we usually get in a year
Mayor Kelliher leads the council meeting on Tuesday, October 18th.
City Council passes new Sunday alcohol sales amendment
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
Judge rules against UNL after reporter denied information request on Frost’s restructured contract
Steven Little arrested following a pursuit in central Nebraska.
NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack

Latest News

Warm and breezy conditions for the day Thursday
Forecast Video 10-20-2022
Picture of the Day 10-20-2022
Picture of the Day 10-20-2022
KNOP Base Map 10-19-2022
Dry and increasingly warmer as we go through the week
Above average conditions in store Wednesday into Saturday
Warm, breezy and sunny conditions Wednesday into Saturday