Above average temperatures, breezy winds and fire concerns Friday; Front moves in during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Warm air, breezy winds and fire concerns are on the menu Friday with a front moving into the area during the weekend.

With a strong area of high pressure centered to our southeast, this will allow for the warmer than average conditions filter into the viewing area Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a low 80 here or there with sunny skies. The winds will be on the breezy side with winds around 5 to 15 mph to near 20 mph in some areas. With the winds, dry dew points and drought-like conditions, this poses the concern for some fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire Panhandle and Northwestern Greater Nebraska durign the majoirty of the day. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 40s for the most part with mainly clear conditions with winds calming down some.

Breezy and warm conditions during the day Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Saturday, temperatures will increase into the low to mid 80s with mainly sunny to partly cloudy conditions with some windy conditions across the area. This will be ahead of our cold front moving through the area Saturday night into Monday. This cold front will increase precipitation chances during the day Sunday. Highs will vary on Sunday. In the Panhandle, highs will drop down into the upper 50s to low 60s and for Greater Nebraska, low to mid 70s. The cold front timing passage will differ across the region. For the Panhandle, the front will pass through Sunday morning and for Greater Nebraska, Sunday evening. Overnight Sunday into Monday, the Panhandle and adjacent locations could see some light snowfall. This potential is still be ironed out, but will continue to monitor this potential over the weekend. Highs on Monday will drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s with leftover precipitation chances.

Strong cold front will pass through the area this weekend (Andre Brooks)

During the days Tuesday into Wednesday, conditions improve and temperatures will remain in the 50s with light winds.This will be ahead of our next cold front that will move through the area Thursday.

