Deputies: Girl gives more than $10K in stolen money to classmates

FILE – The middle school student is accused of stealing the money from her grandmother.
FILE – The middle school student is accused of stealing the money from her grandmother.(Piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother.

Marion County deputies say they responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each.

Deputies say school officials searched the girl’s backpack and found about $2,500.

Investigators later determined that the girl had broken into her grandmother’s home safe and stolen about $13,500.

Officials didn’t say why the girl allegedly took the money or why she gave it away to her classmates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOP Average annual snowfall 10-17-2022
Here’s when we typically see our first snowfall of the year, and how much we usually get in a year
NORTH PLATTE INTRODUCES GIRL'S WRESTLING
North Platte introduces Girl’s Wrestling
Mayor Kelliher leads the council meeting on Tuesday, October 18th.
City Council passes new Sunday alcohol sales amendment
SOUTH LOUP VS. KENESAW FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS
South Loup travels to Kenesaw for the first round of the state playoffs
The Espresso Shop owner Brandon Raby is one of six local businesses who wrote a letter of...
Local coffee shop supports Sunday alcohol sale ordinance

Latest News

Police say six people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of...
Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the formal launch of the application program...
GOP-led states appealing dismissal of suit over loan relief
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
A North Dakota high school honored its oldest living graduate in this year's homecoming parade.
Woman celebrates 103rd birthday being homecoming parade grand marshal
A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress