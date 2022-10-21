Maxwell travels to Riverside for the first round of the State Playoffs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 4-4 Maxwell Wildcats travel to Cedar Rapids to face the 7-1 Riverside Chargers in the first round of the State Playoffs. The Wildcats come into the game off of a 50-8 win against Sutherland in their previous matchup.

Unfortunately, the Wildcat’s season comes to an end out in Cedar Rapids. Maxwell falls to the Chargers by a final score of 55-12. Maxwell finishes the season with a 4-5 record.

