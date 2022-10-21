Middle Republican Natural Resource District water allocations renewed

CURTS, Neb. (KNOP) - The Middle Republican Natural Resource District water allocations have been renewed. The allocations remain unchanged from the previous five years.

After a court battle with Kansas in the early 2000s, natural resource districts in Nebraska using the Republican River had to impose water allocations on farmers using irrigation systems. These restrictions are renewed every five years, according to Jack Russell, who works as the Middle Republican Natural Resource District.

“It is 12 inches a year for 5 years, which is 60 inches which they can use for those five years,” Russell said. “So, it’s not limited to 12 per year, its 60 over the five years.”

These restrictions were put in place to make sure that everyone who uses the river for irrigation in Nebraska and Kansas has enough water.

Russell also said that the Middle Republican Natural Resource District is helping to make sure their users can easily track their water usage so they don’t go over.

“We’re putting in telemetry meters so that people will have real time and know how much they’re putting on every day,” Russell said. “It’s so they can keep track and they can better manage water. We also promote soil moisture probes and all of that kind of stuff, we’re trying to give farmers tools to help manage their water so it doesn’t really have an impact, because the better you manage, the more you save, the more you leave in the ground and the less you have for declines.”

If a farmer goes over their allocation, the double the amount of their overages will be subtracted from their allocation during the next period.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.