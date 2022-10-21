More artists added to the NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Three more country music artists have been added to the NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series Lineup.

NEBRASKAland Days officials made the announcement Friday morning.

Morgan Wade and Randall King will be the opening acts for the Cody Johnson show on Friday, June 23 and Lainey Wilson will open for headliner Jason Aldean on Saturday, June 24.

”We’re incredibly proud of this lineup,” said NEBRASKAland DAYS Executive Director David Fudge. “This is one of the most complete artist rosters we’ve ever been able to produce. We’re really excited for 2023.”

Wilson scored a historic debut on the CMA Awards final ballot with six nominations as a first-time nominee. She is the fourth artist in CMA Awards history to achieve this milestone. (Glen Campbell, 1968; Brad Paisley, 2000; and Kacey Musgraves, 2013) Her six nods include Album, Female Vocalist, Music Video, Musical Event, New Artist and Song of the Year. Already named the ACM New Female of the Year 2022 in the Spring, Lainey Wilson has earned the enthusiasm of the industry, having been named to nearly every “Artist to Watch” list, winning MusicRow Magazine’s Discovery Artist of the Year award and being crowned Billboard’s “Top New Country Artist of 2021,” the Louisiana native is one of Nashville’s hottest and most buzzed-about new artists.

Landing her first No. 1 with her PLATINUM Certified ACM Song of the Year “Things A Man Oughta Know,” nearly 10 years to the day after leaving her small farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams, she has won over legions of fans with her signature Bell Bottom Country sound and aesthetic, which blends traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare. A prolific and sought-after songwriter (having co-writer credits on songs by artists including Luke Combs, Flatland Calvary and more), Lainey is a fresh, fierce voice in Nashville, delivering one of the “Top Country Albums of 2021″ (Rolling Stone, Taste of Country, and American Songwriter) with her label debut, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’.

Morgan Wade is one of the most sought-after touring acts for 2023, having already joined Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Brooks & Dunn, and more on the road throughout 2022.

Wade didn’t write to be a sensation, for critical acclaim or massive concert tours. She wrote to speak her truth, to save her own life – and perhaps throw a rope to others struggling with the weight of a world moving too fast, loves where you fall too hard and nights that, good or bad, seem to go on forever.

A Blue Ridge Mountain girl willing to put her whole truth out there as an artist without flinching – and as a performer who gives it all away onstage – Wade has a voice The FADER lauds is “like a jagged blade, sharp enough to draw blood but lustrous under the light” while The New York Times declares “she sounds like she’s singing from the depths of history.” The old soul writer understands chaos, compulsion and letting go in a way most people will never experience; with her songs, she brings listeners inside the rollercoaster ride of euphoria, emptiness and exile with a soft touch and deep truth.

With her unabashed debut album Reckless, she landed on various Best Album and Songs of 2021 rankings from TIME, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Stereogum, The FADER, Tennessean, Boston Globe, and more.

Randall King will open for Cody Johnson on Friday, June 23 during the first night of the NEBRASKAland Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series. (NEBRASKAland Days)

Lows included – Randall King is something of a study in contrast, and his album is too. He often sounds like he just stepped out of a time machine, full of upbeat honky-tonk swagger and flashing the thoughtful gaze of Western poet. But he’s also got a thoroughly modern edge, driven to prove timeless tradition can co- exist with the pop-country mainstream. And it all comes together on Shot Glass.

Four years after his independent self-titled album kicked things off, the West Texas native has now moved to Music City, marking the start of a new chapter. He’s following a pair of visionaries. EPs with a top-shelf concept album – and in the process, buying all of classic country another round.

“I’m that rowdy honky-tonk artist,” King says with conviction. “But I’ve got music and roots that go deeper than just beer-slingin’ tunes. There’s a lot of depth.”

Inspired by everyone from George Strait and Keith Whitley to Dierks Bentley and Eric Church, King grew up on the endless plains and endless highways of a mythical place in the American story – but its famous ways were never mere fantasy to him. The hardscrabble days, wild nights and heartbreaks were all just part of an everyday cycle, and his music continues to capture that mystique.

Tickets are on sale now at www.nebaskalanddays.com.

