Noecker makes history, Lincoln East girls star at State Cross Country Meet

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Carson Noecker became the first four-time boys state champion at the NSAA Cross Country Meet on Friday. Noecker won the Class C race with a time of 14:58.26. The Hartington-Newcastle senior is the first runner in state history to finish in under 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Lincoln East claimed its fifth consecutive girls team championship. The Spartans were paced by Mia Murray, who won the Class A race. She’s the school’s first individual champion since 1981.

Norris had a pair of runners finish in the top four of the Class B girls race, Atlee Wallman and Ellie Thomas. The Titans won a team championship, while Norris junior Riley Boonstra crossed the finish line at 16:14.78 to win the boys race.

