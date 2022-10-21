North Platte introduces Girl’s Wrestling

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One year after the NSAA started Girl’s Wrestling, North Platte High School will introduce the sport. As the sport continues to grow, and as interest was shown from the community, North Platte High School decided it was time to add wrestling to their list of female sports.

Dale Hall will take the reigns as the Head Coach of the Girl’s Team in addition to the Boy’s Team. And while Hall will be the main coach assisting the girls with technique, the school is in the process of finding an associate head coach to assist Hall in the logistics of the Girl’s Program. North Platte High School Activities Director, Jimmie Rhodes, says he is looking to have both the Girl’s and Boy’s schedules coincide as much as possible.

“Hopefully, we will be able to set up a schedule where our boys and girls will be able to go places as the North Platte Wrestling Team, and that’s where we’re at right there with our coaching situation,” says Rhodes.

Hall is expecting several girls out during this inaugural season. After a meeting with potential team members a few weeks ago he is hopeful to see around twenty girls come out this season, which he hopes in turn will help set up a successful first year of the program for the Bulldogs.

“This year starting out with a brand new program with girls who have never really competed in wrestling, it’s going to be different and it’s going to be a learning experience. I want to see the girls come to practice and work hard, I want to see them work on fundamentals, and I want to see them have some fun. So, if we can do those things I think it’s gonna be a successful year,” explains Hall.

Rhodes feels that the introduction of Girl’s Wrestling this year at North Platte is a great way to give more females a chance to get involved and to help grow Bulldogs Athletics.

“There are a lot of families out there that are wrestling families and little sisters or brothers that went to practice and got to do those things, and then they had to stop. For them to be able to follow through and be a family sport and I could see huge growth with us athletically. And it’s also from the fall to the winter, then into the spring. Our kids are going to just keep competing and that’s what we’re trying to build,” says Rhodes.

