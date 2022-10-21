Perkins County hosted Ravenna

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first round of playoffs begins for 8-man football on Thursday night. Perkins County came into the playoffs as the 7th seed with an overall record of 5-3. The Ravenna Blue Jays are coming in as the 10th seed with an overall record of 6-2.

The Plainsmen get the ball first, and they waste no time on getting themselves on the board with the screen pass to Ethan Sihm as Perkins County leads 6-0. The lead didn’t last long as Zach Lewandowski took the quarterback keeper right down the middle for the touchdown and converted the 2-point conversion for the 8-6 lead.

In the second quarter, Lewandowski continued to trouble the Plainsmen defense with his running ability as he ran from his own 19 yard line all the way for the touchdown to add on to their lead, 14-6. The Plainsmen will score again as Dawson Tjaden hands it off to Ethan Sihm, who goes in for his second touchdown of the game.

The BlueJays scored right at the end of the half to give themselves a 28-12 lead, and they would continue to run away with it in the second half to fly to victory, 42-18.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOP Average annual snowfall 10-17-2022
Here’s when we typically see our first snowfall of the year, and how much we usually get in a year
Mayor Kelliher leads the council meeting on Tuesday, October 18th.
City Council passes new Sunday alcohol sales amendment
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
Judge rules against UNL after reporter denied information request on Frost’s restructured contract
Steven Little arrested following a pursuit in central Nebraska.
NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack

Latest News

MAXWELL VS. RIVERSIDE FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Maxwell travels to Riverside for the first round of the State Playoffs
SOUTH LOUP VS. KENESAW FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS
South Loup travels to Kenesaw for the first round of the state playoffs
NORTH PLATTE INTRODUCES GIRL'S WRESTLING
North Platte introduces Girl’s Wrestling
Saint Pats vs. Elkhorn Valley Football Highlights
Saint Pats host Elkhorn Valley for the first round of State Playoffs
Sandhills-Thedford defeated Hyannis in the playoffs Thursday in Thedford.
Sandhills/Thedford hosts Hyannis in 8-man playoffs