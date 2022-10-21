Perkins County hosted Ravenna

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first round of playoffs begins for 8-man football on Thursday night. Perkins County came into the playoffs as the 7th seed with an overall record of 5-3. The Ravenna Blue Jays are coming in as the 10th seed with an overall record of 6-2.

The Plainsmen get the ball first, and they waste no time on getting themselves on the board with the screen pass to Ethan Sihm as Perkins County leads 6-0. The lead didn’t last long as Zach Lewandowski took the quarterback keeper right down the middle for the touchdown and converted the 2-point conversion for the 8-6 lead.

In the second quarter, Lewandowski continued to trouble the Plainsmen defense with his running ability as he ran from his own 19 yard line all the way for the touchdown to add on to their lead, 14-6. The Plainsmen will score again as Dawson Tjaden hands it off to Ethan Sihm, who goes in for his second touchdown of the game.

The BlueJays scored right at the end of the half to give themselves a 28-12 lead, and they would continue to run away with it in the second half to fly to victory, 42-18.

