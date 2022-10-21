Saint Pats host Elkhorn Valley for the first round of State Playoffs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The undefeated Irish of Saint Pats looks to continue their perfect season with a win in the first round of the playoffs against Elkhorn Valley. The Irish come into the game with a spotless 8-0 record, while Elkhorn Valley makes the trip to North Platte with a 3-5 record.

The Irish get a huge 56-24 win over Elkhorn Valley to move on to the second round of the playoffs and keep their perfect season in tact moving to 9-0 on the season. Saint Pat’s second-round game will be held at Knights Columbus Field.

