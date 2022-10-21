Saint Pats host Elkhorn Valley for the first round of State Playoffs

Saint Pats Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The undefeated Irish of Saint Pats looks to continue their perfect season with a win in the first round of the playoffs against Elkhorn Valley. The Irish come into the game with a spotless 8-0 record, while Elkhorn Valley makes the trip to North Platte with a 3-5 record.

The Irish get a huge 56-24 win over Elkhorn Valley to move on to the second round of the playoffs and keep their perfect season in tact moving to 9-0 on the season. Saint Pat’s second-round game will be held at Knights Columbus Field.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOP Average annual snowfall 10-17-2022
Here’s when we typically see our first snowfall of the year, and how much we usually get in a year
Mayor Kelliher leads the council meeting on Tuesday, October 18th.
City Council passes new Sunday alcohol sales amendment
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
Judge rules against UNL after reporter denied information request on Frost’s restructured contract
Steven Little arrested following a pursuit in central Nebraska.
NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack

Latest News

MAXWELL VS. RIVERSIDE FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Maxwell travels to Riverside for the first round of the State Playoffs
SOUTH LOUP VS. KENESAW FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS
South Loup travels to Kenesaw for the first round of the state playoffs
NORTH PLATTE INTRODUCES GIRL'S WRESTLING
North Platte introduces Girl’s Wrestling
Sandhills-Thedford defeated Hyannis in the playoffs Thursday in Thedford.
Sandhills/Thedford hosts Hyannis in 8-man playoffs