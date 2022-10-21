Sandhills/Thedford hosts Hyannis in 8-man playoffs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sandhills/Thedford defeated Hyannis in the 8-man playoffs Thursday in Thedford 80-28.

The Knights capitalized on a huge first quarter that saw them in the endzone six times with the addition of a safety to lead 43-0, and they didn’t look back as they ran away to take the victory.

The Knights will host a second round game next Friday, while the Longhorns season comes to a close at 4-5.

