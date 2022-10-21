Sandy Creek upsets Sandhills Valley in 8-man playoffs

Sandy creek vs Sandhills Valley Lites
By Jon Allen
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sandy Creek marched into Stapleton Thursday and took down the Sandhills Valley Mavericks in the first round of the 8 man playoffs 24-18.

The Cougars jumped out to an early 16-0 in the second quarter before the Mavericks finally found their way into the endzone making in a ten point game at the half. In the third quarter the Mavericks stepped up their game scoring the only touchdown in the quarter on a Caleb Burnside diving touchdown catch.

In the fourth quarter the game heated up as Burnside caught another touchdown pass, his third of the day, but the Cougars were quick to answer after a huge reverse play that saw Connor Rempe take the ball down to the five yard line. The Cougars would punch it in three plays later.

Final chance for the Mavericks now as Leyton Connell drops back to pass, but there’s Rempe again as he picks it off on the sideline with the toe tap to seal the victory for the Sandy Creek.

The Cougars now move on to the second round of the playoffs, they will find out where they play in the upcoming days, while the Mavericks season comes to a close with a 7-2 record with their only losses coming against Sandy Creek Thursday and top seeded Saint Pat’s.

