Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.
By Raley Pellittieri and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, nine people were shot on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. Friday, WAFB reported.

Emergency responders said seven people were taken to the hospital.

Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University’s campus on Friday...
Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University’s campus on Friday morning.(WAFB)

All injuries are not life-threatening at this time, officials said.

Campus entrances have reportedly reopened after having been blocked off earlier Friday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOP Average annual snowfall 10-17-2022
Here’s when we typically see our first snowfall of the year, and how much we usually get in a year
Mayor Kelliher leads the council meeting on Tuesday, October 18th.
City Council passes new Sunday alcohol sales amendment
The Espresso Shop owner Brandon Raby is one of six local businesses who wrote a letter of...
Local coffee shop supports Sunday alcohol sale ordinance
The big idea event hosted by North Platte Young Professionals
North Platte’s ‘Big Idea’ picks contest winner
It’s been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie went missing.
Missing Princeton student found dead, authorities say

Latest News

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern...
Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New York.
Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing for contempt
Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Twitter say they're taking steps to prevent...
Social media platforms brace for midterm elections mayhem
An officer is being investigated for his role in the delayed Uvalde mass shooting response.
Officer gave order to delay Uvalde classroom breach
Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a missile...
Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson