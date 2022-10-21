South Loup travels to Kenesaw for the first round of the state playoffs

South Loup Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 5-3 South Loup Bobcats travel to Kenesaw to face the 7-1 Blue Devils in the first round of the state playoffs. The Bobcats come into the game with a lot of momentum having won their previous four games.

In the end, the Bobcats advance to the second round of the playoffs after a dominating 40-6 win over the Blue Devils. South Loup improves to 6-3 pm the season.

