Coleman commits to Nebraska

Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman, the highest-rated football recruit from Lincoln in nearly two decades, announced on Saturday that he will commit to Nebraska. The Top 100 recruit made the announcement by proclaiming, “I’m staying home,” while putting on a Nebraska hat.

Coleman is a consensus 4-star prospect. He chose the Huskers over Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon, among others.

Coleman led the Spartans to back-to-back playoff appearances. In 2021, he had 571 receiving yards and ten touchdowns. As a senior, Coleman has been slowed by injuries, yet has helped Lincoln East to a 5-4 regular season record.

