Cozad Hosts Minden

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Minden Whippets hit the road to play their final district game against the Cozad Haymakers. This is a battle between the second and third place teams in C1 District 6. Minden comes in with a 2-1 record in district play, while Cozad comes in 1-2. The Haymakers are looking to stop their two-game losing streak while they play their last home game of the regular season.

Minden already had a 21-0 lead right before halftime with three seconds to go Carter Harsin finds an open Jake Ryan in the endzone for a 28-0 advantage.

The Whippets came away victorious, 34-18.

