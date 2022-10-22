Friday Night Sports Hero: Caleb Kinkaid

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Caleb Kinkaid began seeing the field as a sophomore on the North Platte football team. This year in his senior season, Kinkaid has emerged as one of the clear leaders on this Bulldogs Team. Each day, whether at practice or on game day, Kinkaid always strives to give it his all and lead by example.

“My mindset is I just have to be a leader for everyone else and I’ve got to be the guy that’s talking to everyone and keeping everyone up, and lead by example. I make mistakes, and so does everybody else, but I’ve got to be the guy that everybody can depend on during the game. My mentality is just to go out there and be confident in what I can do and be confident in my team,” says Kinkaid.

Kinkaid plays both sides of the ball for the Dawgs, so naturally, he makes big contributions on the field for the Dawgs. But, Head Coach of the Dawgs Kurt Altig is often even more impressed by the contributions he makes off the field.

“The way he leads by example is great. You know he might not be the biggest kid, he might not be the fastest kid, he might not be the strongest kid, but he’s for sure our hardest worker, and the others can see how hard he works and the positions he puts himself in and how much he helps our team,” explains Altig.

As Kinkaid’s senior season begins to wind down, he reflects on his last four years as a Bulldog. The biggest piece of advice that Kinkaid said he could give to all those Bulldogs that will come after him is to never take chances that are given to you for granted and never quit working hard.

The school record for sacks is set at thirty and Kinkaid is just two sacks away from breaking, which is something that he hopes to accomplish in North Platte’s last regular season game against Papillion LaVista.

