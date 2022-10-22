Gothenburg hosted Broken Bow

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes took on the Broken Bow Indians. This is the final district game for both teams and the final regular season game for Gothenburg. The Swedes look to end the season on a high note, even with their 1-2 record in the district. They are looking for that final win to help them with seeding when the playoffs start in a few weeks. The Indians, on the other hand, are enjoying an undefeated record in district play with a 3-0 record.

The Swedes enjoyed a 19-14 lead over the Indians and they tacked on more with back-to-back touchdowns by Jake Burge to put the Swedes over the Indians at 33-14.

