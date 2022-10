NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Amherst defeated Hershey on Friday 61-7 in the regular season finale for both teams.

Amherst came out of the gate strong and didn’t look back as they defeated the Panthers Friday night.

Hershey finishes the season 1-8 after the loss, and Amherst finishes the season 5-4.

