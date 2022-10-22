Lexington hosts Scottsbluff

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lexington Minutemen hosted the Bearcats of Scottsbluff this Friday. Both teams are trending in the opposite direction. The Minutemen are currently in search of their first victory of the year. Scottsbluff, on the other hand, only has one loss on their record, coming in at 7-1 on the year.

ScottsBluff had the ball first, all the way from the 8 yard line. Quarterback Brandon Stull takes the quarterback keeper for a big 15-yard gain. The Bearcats continued to move the ball down towards the end zone to get the first points on the board, 7-0.

Lexington gets the ball now but fumbles it, and the Bearcats quickly pick it up to gain possession again. A few plays later, Scottsbluff scores again to give them a two-to-one lead.

Lexington isn’t done though, as they find themselves in scoring position and Daven Naylor finds Jase Carpenter in the endzone to cut into the deficit.

The Bearcats were just too much as they took the victory, 55-14.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.