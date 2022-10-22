North Platte Community College hosts trunk or treat

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Halloween was in full swing at North Platte Community College on Friday.

Child in a dinosaur costume at NPCC Trunk or Treat (Ian Mason/KNOP)

Dozens of students lined up their cars across the parking lot with decorated cars and music to celebrate the season of tricks and treats. The event was open for children of all ages.

The goal of the event was to give back to the community, and make sure that kids had a safe and guaranteed way to get candy.

Trenton Emmona giving candy to kids (Ian Mason/KNOP)

Many of the students there were also a part of the softball team, and are hosting a haunted corn maze. The corn maze is open from 7:30 to midnight on Friday, Saturday, and next weekend.

We will have more information about the corn maze on our website, knopnews2.com, in the coming days.

Student handing out candy at NPCC Trunk or Treat (Ian Mason/KNOP)

