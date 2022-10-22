North Platte hosts Papillion-LaVista for their final regular season game
North Platte Football
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 5-3 North Platte Bulldogs host the 4-4 Papillion-LaVista Monarchs for their final regular season game. The Dawgs come into the game with quite a bit of momentum winning their last three games against Omaha Westside, Lincoln Northeast, and Norfolk.
North Platte is able to get the win over Papillion-LaVista by a final score of 36-29. North Platte will finish the regular season with a 6-3 record.
