North Platte hosts Papillion-LaVista for their final regular season game

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 5-3 North Platte Bulldogs host the 4-4 Papillion-LaVista Monarchs for their final regular season game. The Dawgs come into the game with quite a bit of momentum winning their last three games against Omaha Westside, Lincoln Northeast, and Norfolk.

North Platte is able to get the win over Papillion-LaVista by a final score of 36-29. North Platte will finish the regular season with a 6-3 record.

