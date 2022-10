NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Holdrege marched into Ogallala and defeated the Indians Friday 33-14.

A strong first quarter from the Dusters gave them all the buffer they needed to take down Ogallala in the season finale for both schools.

Both teams regular seasons come to a close with Holdrege finishing 3-6, while Ogallala finishes 4-5.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.