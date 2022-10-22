Wallace visits undefeated Arthur County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Arthur County defeated Wallace Friday in Arthur to finish off the perfect regular season heading into the 6-man playoffs.

Arthur County came out firing and did not look back as they defeated Wallace 71-40.

Next up for both teams in the playoffs starting next week, Wallace finishes the regular season 4-4, while Arthur County finishes the season 8-0.

