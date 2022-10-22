Wallace visits undefeated Arthur County
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Arthur County defeated Wallace Friday in Arthur to finish off the perfect regular season heading into the 6-man playoffs.
Arthur County came out firing and did not look back as they defeated Wallace 71-40.
Next up for both teams in the playoffs starting next week, Wallace finishes the regular season 4-4, while Arthur County finishes the season 8-0.
