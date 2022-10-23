Nebraska firefighters focus on fire near Lancaster/Gage County line
CORTLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported on Sunday that there are multiple large grass fires just south of the county that are creating smoky conditions in the southern portion of the county.
An Evacuation Center has been set up at Lincoln Southwest High School at 7001. S 14th St. American Red Cross and Salvation Army are on scene.
According to LLCEM, the current fire Location is at Southwest 100th Street to Southwest 86th Street, Gage Road to Panama Road. The City of Lincoln is not threatened at this time.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management asks individuals who live between 54th and 38th Street from Firth to Olive Creek Road in southern Lancaster County to evacuate the area to the north and east.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for areas south and west of Southwest 12th Street and West Saltillo Road. Individuals in southwest Lancaster County are asked to consider voluntarily evacuating to the north and east for the time being.
Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman asked that no one travel south of Saltillo Road. She confirmed there are three wildfires. We’re working to learn their exact locations.
According to a reporter on the scene, there is a fire just east of Cortland, near Apple Road. Multiple fire departments are responding.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation said some road closures are in place while fast moving fires move in various locations in Nebraska.
Due to the high winds and dry conditions, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 p.m.
According to Nebraska State Patrol, troopers are assisting emergency managers with evacuations of some areas in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County.
