NPCC Softball team scares North Platte with haunted corn maze

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College softball team has opened up a haunted corn maze in an effort to help fund their spring season.

Tickets to the event are $10 for anyone 10 and older, younger visitors must be with an adult at all times. The maze is open from 7:30pm to midnight on October 22. It will also be open 7:30pm to midnight on the 28, 29, 30 and 31.

The players are dressing up in the maze to scare visitors with lights, costumes, loud music, and all around gore.

Paige Scott, a player on the team, talked about how important this was for them.

“We’re trying to fundraise for our spring seasons so we can travel, like gas money, food, meals, and hotels,” Scott said.

The maze is located at the North Platte Community College south campus, 601 W State Farm Rd.

