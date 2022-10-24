Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County

By Laura Sambol
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURMAN, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities in Fremont County said Monday that they are looking into reports of human remains buried near a small Iowa town.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking into claims from a woman there who said her father murdered many women decades ago and buried the remains on their property.

Iowa State Patrol told 6 News that they were assisting the sheriff’s office with an investigation in Thurman, located about 39 miles south of Omaha; and that law enforcement officials and investigators had a Monday meeting planned.

Sheriff Kevin Aistrope told 6 News that a cadaver dog did pick up a scent of human remains over the weekend at the acreage, but said he has no credible evidence at this time that proves the daughter’s story is true.

He said his office will continue working with the FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to look into the matter. The FBI told 6 News on Monday that they had no information to pass along about the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost talks to the news media after the team's loss to Georgia...
Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska
Firefighters from numerous fire departments around the area gathered at an impromptu command...
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday.
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large...
Two firefighters injured after south Lancaster County wildfires

Latest News

The Lincoln County Commissioners met Monday to begin talking about potential changes to the...
Lincoln County to update employee handbook
Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park
Construction to begin on temporary casino at Fonner Park
The Second Annual Sod Witch Trail returns to the Sod House Museum for the Halloween season.
Gothenburg Sod House Museum hosts annual Sod Witch Trail
Gusty and cool conditions are in store for the region Monday
Blustery and cool conditions Monday; Sunny and milder Tuesday