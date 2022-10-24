Blustery and cool conditions Monday; Sunny and milder Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and breezy weekend, the conditions will remain the same for our Monday, expect it will be a whole lot cooler. But a quick warm up is expected for the day Tuesday.

After a cold front moved through the region slowly Sunday, an area of high pressure is moving at a tangent with the cold front and it is causing a pressure gradient here across the area and that will increase the winds during the day with speeds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts near 30 to 40 mph. This high pressure system will keep the temperatures down across the coverage zone with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Overnight Monday, conditions will remain dry and temperatures will drop down into the 20s.

Gusty and cool conditions are in store for the region Monday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, our area of high pressure will shift towards the south and east and this will allow for temperatures to moderate some, but not as mild as it was during the weekend. Highs will then climb into the upper 50s to mid 60s with winds dying down, as that pressure gradient moves away. During the day Wednesday into Thursday, a new disturbance will be moving through and this will drop temperatures once again, increase cloud cover and rain chances by Thursday. Highs will drop into the 50s during this timeframe.

High pressure to move eastward by Tuesday and bring milder air and calmer winds (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, temperatures moderate back up into the upper 50s to upper 60s with mainly sunny skies and winds will not be as strong as the previous weekend as another high pressure system moves in.

