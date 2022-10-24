Construction to begin on temporary casino at Fonner Park

Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park
Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility remodel that will house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission.

Construction of the temporary Grand Island Casino begins immediately in the concourse area of Fonner Park. It will offer 300 slot machines, kiosks for horse betting, simulcasting, a small area with a snack bar, and Elite Casino’s Resort Club. Table games including blackjack, craps and roulette will be added in 2023.

“It’s great to have the Commission’s approval to get started on the temporary casino adding a great gaming experience to Grand Island,” said Vince Fiala, General Manager for Grand Island Casino Resort. “We look forward to being a part of the racing and gaming industry of Nebraska.”

“I am delighted that the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission voted unanimously to approve the temporary casino construction plans,” said Chris Kotulak CEO of Fonner Park. “This is a big win for Nebraska Thoroughbreds, the Thoroughbred horsemen and the Nebraska Agriculture industry. Revenue from casino operations can benefit Nebraskans in so many ways and we are now one stride closer to that reality.”

The temporary casino is projected to open in the coming months pending Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approval and will remain in operation until the full resort opens.

The full resort will offer 650 slot machines, multiple table games, sportsbook, 116-room hotel, several dining options including Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood and Draft Day Sports Lounge, luxury spa, indoor and outdoor pool, and a show lounge.

A career fair is scheduled for Oct. 26-28 with information available on the Grand Island Casino Resort website.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost talks to the news media after the team's loss to Georgia...
Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska
Firefighters from numerous fire departments around the area gathered at an impromptu command...
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday.
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large...
Two firefighters injured after south Lancaster County wildfires

Latest News

The Lincoln County Commissioners met Monday to begin talking about potential changes to the...
Lincoln County to update employee handbook
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County
The Second Annual Sod Witch Trail returns to the Sod House Museum for the Halloween season.
Gothenburg Sod House Museum hosts annual Sod Witch Trail
Gusty and cool conditions are in store for the region Monday
Blustery and cool conditions Monday; Sunny and milder Tuesday