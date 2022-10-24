Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield

Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Andrew LaCombe and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENEY, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A driver in Michigan was killed Sunday afternoon when a kayak and roof rack fell off a passing vehicle.

Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.

MSP said 31-year-old Matthew Morgette from Colorado was driving east in his Chevrolet pickup when he approached a Honda traveling west that was carrying a kayak on a roof rack.

Troopers said the kayak and roof rack fell off the Honda. The roof rack struck the pickup truck, pierced through the windshield and killed Morgette in the driver’s seat.

Morgette’s wife was also in the vehicle but was uninjured.

The kayak struck another vehicle, causing damage but no injuries. The driver of the Honda, a 58-year-old man from Wisconsin, was also uninjured.

MSP said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost talks to the news media after the team's loss to Georgia...
Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska
Firefighters from numerous fire departments around the area gathered at an impromptu command...
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday.
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large...
Two firefighters injured after south Lancaster County wildfires

Latest News

FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. Ethan...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
LIVE: Garland, DOJ hold news conference on 'significant' national security matter
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press...
LIVE: Merrick Garland, other Justice Dept. leaders, to hold press conference
Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Monday. The...
Rishi Sunak, UK’s next PM, faces major economic problems