Gothenburg Sod House Museum hosts annual Sod Witch Trail

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sod House Museum in Gothenburg is gearing up for its second annual Sod Witch Trail.

The cost is $15. Fast passes are available for $10.

Aside from the scares and a photo booth, s’mores, fire candied apples, hot chocolate, hotdogs, and popcorn will be available for purchase.

This is the Sun Theatre’s largest fundraiser. The proceeds will go to help keep their doors open.

“It allows us to show free movies for kids over the summer and it just helps us survive as a non-profit,” said executive director Jessie Hruza. “I love to scare people, and scaring people this time of year is fun! We just want everyone to come and enjoy and have some hot dogs and s’mores.

The haunted trail will be open from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, October 28 and Sunday, October 30. And from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29.

The Sod House Museum is located at 300 Lake Avenue. Go to www.gothenburgsun.com to buy your tickets.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost talks to the news media after the team's loss to Georgia...
Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska
Firefighters from numerous fire departments around the area gathered at an impromptu command...
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday.
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large...
Two firefighters injured after south Lancaster County wildfires

Latest News

Gusty and cool conditions are in store for the region Monday
Blustery and cool conditions Monday; Sunny and milder Tuesday
KNOP 7 Day
Cooler temperatures and fire danger to start the week off
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large...
Two firefighters injured after south Lancaster County wildfires
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported on Sunday that there are at least...
Southern Lancaster County Fires