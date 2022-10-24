Gothenburg Sod House Museum hosts annual Sod Witch Trail

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sod House Museum in Gothenburg is gearing up for its second annual Sod Witch Trail.

The cost is $15. Fast passes are available for $10.

Aside from the scares and a photo booth, s’mores, fire candied apples, hot chocolate, hotdogs, and popcorn will be available for purchase.

This is the Sun Theatre’s largest fundraiser. The proceeds will go to help keep their doors open.

“It allows us to show free movies for kids over the summer and it just helps us survive as a non-profit,” said executive director Jessie Hruza. “I love to scare people, and scaring people this time of year is fun! We just want everyone to come and enjoy and have some hot dogs and s’mores.

The haunted trail will be open from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, October 28 and Sunday, October 30. And from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29.

The Sod House Museum is located at 300 Lake Avenue. Go to www.gothenburgsun.com to buy your tickets.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.