Huskers ranked #1 in AVCA Poll
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team is back atop the AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers returned to the #1 spot following dominating wins over 12th-ranked Purdue and Illinois.
Nebraska has an 18-1 overall record and is riding an 11-match winning streak. The Huskers were ranked third over the past few weeks. However, they move up after Texas and Louisville suffered upset losses.
Nebraska plays at #5 Wisconsin on Wednesday in a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Championship.
