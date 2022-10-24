Lincoln County to update employee handbook

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met Monday to talk about the beginning stages of updating the employee handbook for county employees.

The main changes discussed by the Commissioners Monday centered around the pay schedule, and benefits for new employees.

Currently the county pays employees once per month, which can lead to new employees waiting for six to eight weeks for their first paycheck to be received.

The issue of benefits comes from new employees having to pay for a month of benefits out of pocket for their first month with the county. After the first month the benefit costs come out of an employees paycheck, but with new employees having to wait sometimes two months for their first paycheck, that leaves them with having to pay for benefits out of pocket until then.

Commissioners Chairman Chris Bruns says that he does not know exactly when the current handbook went into effect, but that these changes have been on the Board’s mind for a while now.

“This is something that has needed updating for quite some time,” said Bruns, “we have wanted to, over the past year, get the ball rolling on this, but we have had some other agenda items that have really taken some time.”

“It’s been piecemealed together over the years, and I don’t know if there’s been a good hard look at it in probably a handful of years. So, this is definitely something that has been needed and i’m happy we are finally able to get to it.”

Bruns also tells News2 that he hopes any changes will go into effect around the start of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.