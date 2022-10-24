Saturday Match vs. Maryland moved to 7:30 p.m. start time

Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska volleyball’s match this Saturday, Oct. 29 against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. 

The match was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start but has been pushed back to a 7:30 p.m. start to allow more time following Nebraska’s 2:30 p.m. home football game against Illinois on Saturday. 

Saturday’s match has a B1G+ stream and will be carried by the Huskers Radio Network.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost talks to the news media after the team's loss to Georgia...
Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska
Firefighters from numerous fire departments around the area gathered at an impromptu command...
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday.
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large...
Two firefighters injured after south Lancaster County wildfires

Latest News

Malachi Coleman, the highest-rated football recruit from Lincoln in nearly two decades,...
Coleman commits to Nebraska
NSAA Football
Nebraska School Activities Association releases NSAA State Football Playoff Brackets
FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS HERO: CALEB KINKAID
Friday Night Sports Hero: Caleb Kinkaid
NORTH PLATTE VS. PAPILLION-LAVISTA FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS
North Platte hosts Papillion-LaVista for their final regular season game