100-year-old veteran lays wreath at World War II memorial

Billie Engel served as an instructor, teaching servicemen about the B-25 bomber.
Billie Engel, WWII Veteran
Billie Engel, WWII Veteran(DC Bureau)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - World War II veteran Billy Engel had a rockstar moment during a very special trip to the American capital.

“It feels great,” said Engel. “It shakes me up a bit.” Engel, who turns 101 next month, marked her time during the war by laying a patriotic wreath at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC.

It was near the fountain with the words inscribed, “here we mark the price of freedom.”

“I never dreamed in my wildest dreams that this could happen to me,” said Engel. “The attention. The pictures.”

Engel lives in Cincinnati. At the age of 22, she worked as an instructor during the war, teaching servicemen the hydraulic system of the B-25 bomber.

“I had been a first grade teacher before that and I decided I wanted to do something else, and they were looking for people who knew how to teach and they would teach you what to teach,” said Engel.

Engel says her time during World War II is one she’s proud of, and her experience at the World War II Memorial is one she will always cherish.

Engel, along with 87 other veterans from Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, visited the Lincoln, Korean, and Vietnam War memorials and Arlington National Cemetery during their visit.

This is the fourth and final honor flight for the tri-state area for this year before flights start again next year in April.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Nebraska volleyball players huddle during the Huskers' sweep over 12th-ranked Purdue.
Huskers ranked #1 in AVCA Poll
A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday.
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large...
Two firefighters injured after south Lancaster County wildfires

Latest News

Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it...
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Woman testifies Harvey Weinstein rape filled her with guilt
The 7th annual Autism Conference is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 in Kearney.
Seventh annual Autism Conference will be held in Kearney on Friday
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant
KNOP Weather Outlook 10-25-2022
Another mainly dry week; highs in the 50s and 60s