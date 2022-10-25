Cool to mild conditions with fair skies Tuesday; Changes ahead Wednesday into Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a breezy and dry start to the workweek, the conditions will be more on the cool and mild side Tuesday with fair skies, but many changes coming towards the area Wednesday into Thursday.

With a surpressed atmosphere, caused by an area of high pressure, this will allow for conditions to remain on the dry side and for it to be a little warmer than what we were on Monday. Highs will reach into the mid 50s to mid 60s with winds quite calmer with speeds around 5 to 15 mph for most areas. During the overnight hours Tuesday, temperatures will drop down into the 20s with clear to partly cloudy conditions.

Cool to mild conditions Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, things to start to change around here with our area of high pressure moving towards the southeast and a new disturbance pushing closer to the area from the Rocky Mountain West. This will give us a southeasterly flow, thus increasing the moisture, which will increase the cloud cover during this time. Highs will also drop as a result of the clouds with highs in the 50s regionwide. During Wednesday night into Thursday, the chances of precipitation will increase with rainfall amoubnts being between a trace to .10 of an inch with locally higher amounts. Some areas in the Panahandle could recieve some snow, but it will not be measurable by any means. Highs on Thursday will only climb into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Increased clouds as a disturbance moves through the area Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend into Halloween, our new high pressure system moves in and this will allow for temperatures to “creep” up into the 60s with mainly sunny conditions during this time.

