Dundy County Stratton face Hitchcock County

First game of the Sub- district game
First game of the Sub- district game(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The first game of the volleyball Sub-District D2-9 hosted by Wallace High School was between the Hitchcock County Falcons and the Dundy County Stratton Tigers.

Hitchcock came into this game with an 8-21 record and Dundy County came in with an 0-27 record.

The winner of these games takes on the host school, Wallace High.

The Hitchcock Falcons asserted themselves in the first two sets, winning each comfortably. The third set was looking to complete what they started, and with the help of Katie Jarecke and Kaiah Johnson, Hitchcock completed the three-game sweep over the Tigers.

