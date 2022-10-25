Fire that spread into Lancaster County was accidental, State Fire Marshal says

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A wildfire that burned in Lancaster County on Sunday was ruled accidental, according to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency.

Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said the fire that started at SW 86th/W Apple Road in Gage County and then spread into Lancaster County was sparked by someone “shredding on a property.”

“The shredder was shredding weeds/grass on the property that resulted in the accidental ignition of weeds/grass,” Matzner said in a statement.

That was the only fire the State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate. The number of acres that burned is still unknown.

Five structures including three homes were destroyed by the fire.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said he couldn’t recall a wildfire of this magnitude in the county and was appreciative of everyone who stepped up to help out.

